Linda Seaboch Wood
October 5, 1946 - October 20, 2020
Linda Seaboch Wood of Great Bridge, Va., formerly of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Dana Seaboch; daughter, Sara Wood Hewitt (Edward Hewitt); and grandchildren, W. Breckinridge Wood, A. Freeman Wood (Tyler Brooks), Gavin Hewitt, William Hewitt, and Elliot Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Margaret Seaboch; as well as her son, W. Vincent Wood.
Born and raised in Hickory, Linda made the move to the Tidewater area upon her marriage to W. Breckinridge Wood. She studied at Virginia Wesleyan University and dedicated her life to the education and enrichment of the lives, who passed through Great Bridge Presbyterian Preschool.
Linda's spirit was one that met each new friend with kindness, joy, and a loyalty most would reserve for family. She touched so many lives with her thoughtful advice, her listening ear, and her loving heart. She was put on this earth to be a mother, a granny, a teacher, but most importantly a dear friend to all.
A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 12 p.m., at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 1, 2020.