Linda Seaboch Wood
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Linda Seaboch Wood

October 5, 1946 - October 20, 2020

Linda Seaboch Wood of Great Bridge, Va., formerly of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Dana Seaboch; daughter, Sara Wood Hewitt (Edward Hewitt); and grandchildren, W. Breckinridge Wood, A. Freeman Wood (Tyler Brooks), Gavin Hewitt, William Hewitt, and Elliot Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Margaret Seaboch; as well as her son, W. Vincent Wood.

Born and raised in Hickory, Linda made the move to the Tidewater area upon her marriage to W. Breckinridge Wood. She studied at Virginia Wesleyan University and dedicated her life to the education and enrichment of the lives, who passed through Great Bridge Presbyterian Preschool.

Linda's spirit was one that met each new friend with kindness, joy, and a loyalty most would reserve for family. She touched so many lives with her thoughtful advice, her listening ear, and her loving heart. She was put on this earth to be a mother, a granny, a teacher, but most importantly a dear friend to all.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 12 p.m., at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Inc.

www.hdoliver.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery
Oct
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 29, 2020
Dear family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to the Woods as they mourn the loss, of someone incredibly special to them. Ps.20:1,2
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Linda, thank you for being such a kind person. I knew that I was guaranteed two things when I saw you driving pass and that was your genuine caring smile and wave.
When you learned that I had grandbabies on the way you came over and shared how being a grandmother was one of the best unexplainable feelings of love ever. You were so right.
Not too many people can say they love their neighbors because many people don't even know their neighbors. But I am so grateful for my neighbors and the opportunity to share a couple of years knowing you. You are missed already.
Enjoy heaven Linda, you deserve everything heaven has to offer. I'll see you when my time comes.
Keep smiling,
Francine Bright, your neighbor on this side, for now.
Francine Bright
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
a loved one
October 23, 2020
Brooke Hummel
October 22, 2020