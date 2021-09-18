Menu
Linda Annette Turner Yoder
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Linda Annette Turner Yoder

February 17, 1948 - September 15, 2021

Linda Annette Turner Yoder, 73, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born Feb. 17, 1948, to the late Herman Turner and Johnnie Shultz Turner in Gaston County. Linda was a long-time member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church of Miller Bridge Road. Linda loved Jesus, her family, and everyone she came in contact with.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Ray Yoder; brothers, Harold Turner and Herman Turner; and sister, Yvonne Frady.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Sollman and husband, Josef of Marion; son, Steve Bolton and wife, Tania of Pfafftown; stepdaughter, Alisha Cline and husband, Max of Hickory; stepson, Allen Yoder and wife, Winter of Conover; grandchildren, Andrew Marx, Brandon Marx, Noah Bolton, Seth Bolton, Nathaniel Sollman, Jacob Yoder, Jordan Yoder and Madison Cline; great-granddaughter, Emerson Marx; sister, Sue Harvey of Gastonia; brother, Danny Turner of Mt. Holly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 4805 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
