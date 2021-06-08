Menu
Lois Juanita Walker Early
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Lois Juanita Walker Early

August 10, 1931 - June 5, 2021

Lois Juanita Walker Early, 89, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Abernathy Laurels.

Born Aug. 10, 1931, in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Cletus V. Walker and Ethel Quinn Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarence Early; her sister, Doris W. Walker; her half sister, Marcella W. Warlick; and her brother, Jack Walker.

Lois was a very active member of West Hickory Baptist Church before her decline in health.

Survivors include her son, Mikeal Early and wife, Marla, of Hickory; her son, Bruce Early and wife, Catherine, of Sherrills Ford, and their children, Jason and Kendal Early; her half brother, Melville "Sonny" Walker of Granite Falls; and her half sister, Denzel "Sis" W. Heafner of Greensboro.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, with the Rev. Roger McSwain officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, an hour prior to services.

Memorials may be made to the West Hickory Baptist Church Building Fund, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jun
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was the hairstylist at Carillon and enjoyed my visits with Lois, my favorite memory was if her singing " Jesus loves us older children", my thoughts and prayers are with the family, rest in peace Lois
Edith Phillips
Friend
June 8, 2021
We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Early. I did not know her but I knew her half brother "Sonny Walker" , Mr. walker had worked at Sharpe Motor Lines during the time I had worked there. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Early family. Howard and Priscilla Stirewalt Hildebran, NC
Howard C. Stirewalt
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results