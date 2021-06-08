Lois Juanita Walker EarlyAugust 10, 1931 - June 5, 2021Lois Juanita Walker Early, 89, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Abernathy Laurels.Born Aug. 10, 1931, in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Cletus V. Walker and Ethel Quinn Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarence Early; her sister, Doris W. Walker; her half sister, Marcella W. Warlick; and her brother, Jack Walker.Lois was a very active member of West Hickory Baptist Church before her decline in health.Survivors include her son, Mikeal Early and wife, Marla, of Hickory; her son, Bruce Early and wife, Catherine, of Sherrills Ford, and their children, Jason and Kendal Early; her half brother, Melville "Sonny" Walker of Granite Falls; and her half sister, Denzel "Sis" W. Heafner of Greensboro.A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, with the Rev. Roger McSwain officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, an hour prior to services.Memorials may be made to the West Hickory Baptist Church Building Fund, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.