Lois Terry Ward Hayworth
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Lois Terry Ward Hayworth

January 25, 1932 - March 17, 2022

Lois Terry Ward Hayworth, 90, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Henderson County, the daughter of the late Carl Joseph Ward and Geneva Terry Ward. She was a member of West Hickory Baptist Church and employed in sewing machine repair. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Everette Hayworth; brother, Eddie Ward; and sister, Betty Kilgo.

She is survived by her son, "K.C." Hartman of Newton; daughters, Robin Hartman of Newton and Jennifer Brady of Granite Falls; and grandsons, Jeffery Wayne Keller and Matthew Stephen Truelove.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 21, at 2 p.m., in the Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Lutheran Miss. Synod, in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, NC & SC Divisional Headquarters, P.O. Box 241808, Charlotte, NC 28224.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory - Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
