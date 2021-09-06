Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Elizabeth Canipe Mellon
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Lois Elizabeth Canipe Mellon

March 23, 1950 - September 4, 2021

Mrs. Lois Elizabeth Canipe Mellon, 71, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

She was born March 23, 1950, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Fred Canipe and Cordie Clark Canipe.

She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Maiden, and owner and operator of a cleaning service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dale Mellon; her son, Kenneth Wayne Mellon; brothers, Garland, Ray, Glenn, Everette and Bill Canipe; and sisters, Vera Foster, Joyce Young and Frances Dellinger.

She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Canipe and husband, Terry, of Vale; brother, Steve Canipe of Maiden; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Westside Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Bud Painter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 408 W. Carpenter St., Maiden, NC 28650.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Westside Baptist Church
NC
Sep
8
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Westside Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Sep
8
Burial
church cemetery.
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Melissa Shuford from McDonalds
September 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. Liz was a wonderful, sweet, loving, caring and kind person. She had become a close friend of mine over the past 8 years and this truly breaks my heart. Now you can rest in heaven with Dale. Be at peace sweet Angel
Melissa Shuford
Friend
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results