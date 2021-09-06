Lois Elizabeth Canipe MellonMarch 23, 1950 - September 4, 2021Mrs. Lois Elizabeth Canipe Mellon, 71, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.She was born March 23, 1950, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Fred Canipe and Cordie Clark Canipe.She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Maiden, and owner and operator of a cleaning service.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dale Mellon; her son, Kenneth Wayne Mellon; brothers, Garland, Ray, Glenn, Everette and Bill Canipe; and sisters, Vera Foster, Joyce Young and Frances Dellinger.She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Canipe and husband, Terry, of Vale; brother, Steve Canipe of Maiden; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Westside Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Bud Painter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 408 W. Carpenter St., Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton