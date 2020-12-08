Menu
Lois Teague Richey
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Lois Teague Richey

October 3, 1926 - December 7, 2020

Mrs. Lois Teague Richey, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home.

Born Oct. 3 1926, in Alexander County, Lois was a daughter of the late William Waitzel and Edna Childers Teague. Lois enjoyed gardening, canning, and working in her flowers. She also enjoyed sewing and baking. Her most joyous times were spent with her family. She loved having her home filled with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was a life-time member at Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville where she was a children's Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Boyd Richey; sisters, Pauline T. Setzer, Helen T. McCrary, Mildred T. Jackson, and Cecil T. Austin; brothers, Clifton and Carl Teague; grandson, Jonathan Paige; and great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Sills.

Survivors include her children, Norma R. Paige (Gary), Jimmy Richey (Mary Leigh), Matthew Richey (Libby), Helen R. Watts, all of Taylorsville and Shaneta R. Turpin of Hudson; grandchildren, Elizabeth P. Jackson (Jeff), Tafy R. Sills (Matt), Travis Richey (Bessie), Shayla R. Nelson (Todd), Yvette R. Helms, Alyson R. Rector (W.J.), Heather W. Merrill (Joseph), Katrina W. Jones (Tod), and Betsy W. Moore (Jason); great-grandchildren, Jessica Sills, Trevor and Jacob Richey, Kaylee and Kolson Nelson, Bryson and Brooklyn Helms, Wyatt and Waylon Rector, Zachary and Abby Merrill, Kaitlyn J. Schronce (Justin), Peyton and Tanner Moore and on the way, great-great-granddaughter, Saige Schronce; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lois will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. and again Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A graveside celebration of Lois's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 5802 Antioch Church Rd., in Taylorsville, with Pastor Mark Morris officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the practice of social distancing and the use of a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch 28681.Baptist Church, 5802 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dec
9
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
5802 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC
