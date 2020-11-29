Lora Parker SalemFebruary 4, 1932 - November 18, 2020Lora Parker Salem, 88, of Newton, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Abernethy Laurels in Newton.Lora was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Cumberland County, to the late Lawrence Lee Parker and Minnie Lee Horne Parker.A graveside memorial service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park Sunday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m.Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Wilson Clark; sons, Bobby Lee Jackson Jr. and David Lee Jackson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home