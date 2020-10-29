Lorie Ann Laney ArcherJanuary 6, 1963 - October 27, 2020Lorie Ann Laney Archer, 57, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her residence.Born Jan. 6, 1963, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Neal and Queda Va Korn Laney. She was a life-long member of Center View Baptist Church.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 37 years, Charlie M. Archer Jr. of the home; son, Matthew Archer of the home; two daughters, Tiffany Holden and husband, Louis, of Maiden, Beverly Archer of the home;Two sisters, Lisa Howard and husband, Steve, of Denver, N.C., Carol Laney of Maiden; brother, Greg Laney and wife, Joyce Anne, from Colorado; and two grandchildren, Kaiden Archer and Gabriel Holden.The funeral service will be held, Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., at Center View Baptist Church with Pastor Glenn Sellers and Pastor Jeff Harris officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092; or Center View Baptist Church, 3993 East Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary of Maiden