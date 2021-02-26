Louise "Penny" Gresham
Our mom was a mother to many and a kind friend to most of the souls she met. Louise Gresham was known as "Penny" to her friends and family. She worked most of her professional and personal life to provide for her family, while asking very little for herself. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Penny never faltered in her faith in our Heavenly Father, even as she struggled and coped with her health and chronic pain in these past years.
She is the widow of Max A. Gresham and leaves behind her two daughters, Angie Gresham Miller and Pamela Gresham Knight; three beautiful grandchildren, MaLeigha Miller, BreAnna Miller and Andrew Miller; and son-in-law, Charles R. Miller. They take comfort in knowing they will all see her again in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to St Jude Children's Hospital, a favorite charity
of Mrs. Gresham's.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Hickory Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m.
Drum Funeral Home of Hickorywww.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2021.