Louise "Penny" Gresham
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Louise "Penny" Gresham

Our mom was a mother to many and a kind friend to most of the souls she met. Louise Gresham was known as "Penny" to her friends and family. She worked most of her professional and personal life to provide for her family, while asking very little for herself. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Penny never faltered in her faith in our Heavenly Father, even as she struggled and coped with her health and chronic pain in these past years.

She is the widow of Max A. Gresham and leaves behind her two daughters, Angie Gresham Miller and Pamela Gresham Knight; three beautiful grandchildren, MaLeigha Miller, BreAnna Miller and Andrew Miller; and son-in-law, Charles R. Miller. They take comfort in knowing they will all see her again in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to St Jude Children's Hospital, a favorite charity of Mrs. Gresham's.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Hickory Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Penny was my sweet, beautiful, wonderful aunt. I will always treasure many fond memories with your family from when we were growing up. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Love you all - Melissa
Melissa Gresham Vollmer
February 26, 2021
