Louise Cook HowardMarch 16, 1942 - March 6, 2021Mrs. Louise Cook Howard, 78, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.Louise was born March 16, 1942, to the late James Haderick and Marjory Middleton Cook, in Grey Cliff, Mont.Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hard-working woman and spent most of her adult life working in the hosiery industry, but her main priority in life was to the ones she loved. The last year was so difficult for Louise, but her stubborn nature kept her pushing on until she could not fight anymore. Her prayer was that all her family would have a relationship with Jesus Christ so that one day we can all be together again. Go rest now mom, we will see you soon!In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Della Cook Smith; three brothers, Joel Cook, George Cooke and Chuck Cooke; and her sister-in-law/best friend, Janet Howard Reese.Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Jerald Thomas Howard Sr. of the home; children, Tammy Howard McKinney and husband, Gary, of Burlington, Jerald Thomas Howard Jr. and wife, Phyllis, of Rhodhiss, Rebecca Howard Merhi of Hickory, Elizabeth Howard Brittain and husband, Dale, of Hickory, and Timothy Haderick Howard of Hickory. Also, surviving are her brother, Jim Cook and wife, Kathy, of Boone; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved more than anything.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 9, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Bethel Wesleyan Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Shrum officiating.Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.