Louise Miller Huffman
December 14, 1929 - December 16, 2021
Louise Miller Huffman, 92, of Lincolnton, passed away at her daughter's residence Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Born in Watauga County, Dec. 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Josie Hamby Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Huffman; an infant son, Calvin Huffman; sisters, Jesse Culler and Viola Culler; and brothers, Gordon Miller, Rex Miller, Mack Miller, Roy Miller, and Ralph Miller.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Barbour of Lincolnton, and Deborah Gouge (Tim) of Hudson; grandchildren, Danny Gouge (Angela) of Icard, Crystal Elder (Jason) of Hickory, Allen Lee Gouge of Hudson and Lily Ann Gouge of Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Sarah Marie Gouge of Icard, Johnathan Lee Elder of Hickory, David James Elder of Hickory and Anna Elizabeth Elder of Hickory.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Tim Gouge officiating. Burial will follow service.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
