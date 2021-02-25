Louise Capshaw MartinLouise Capshaw Martin, of Hickory and Atlanta, Ga., died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by family.Born in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Janette Hoke Capshaw and Lanys Gavin Capshaw. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dr. John "Dick" E. Martin; son, Michael "Mikie" Martin; and brother, Thomas E. Capshaw.She is survived by her sisters, Sara Capshaw Starnes of Granite Falls, Phyllis Capshaw Shook of Lake Orion, Mich., and Carolyn Capshaw Poindexter of East Bend; daughters, Pamela Martin, of Hickory, formerly of Atlanta Ga., and Diane Martin Johnson of Hickory; son- in-law, Terry Johnson; and grandchildren, Greg Johnson and wife, Layla, of Durham, Alicia Johnson of Charlotte and Geoffrey Johnson of Wilmington.Louise was a graduate of Granite Falls High School and Appalachian State Teachers College (now App State University). She met John Martin while taking a summer class at Lenoir Rhyne College and they were married in 1950. She enjoyed a long career of teaching in North Carolina and then in Atlanta, Ga., where she was a longtime member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, and she also enjoyed sewing, cooking, and crafting.She was known by many names, but was affectionately called "Sister" by her siblings and "Grandmommy" by her three grandchildren.She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Dick, at the VA Cemetery in Black Mountain, later this year.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW Lenoir, NC 28645.