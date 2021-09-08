Louise High WhitenerDecember 10, 1926 - September 5, 2021Louise High Whitener, 94, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.Born in Catawba County, Dec. 10, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. High Sr. and Ora Clanton High. Louise was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to the beach, and making dolls.Louise is survived by her daughters, Brenda W. Durst (Dale) and Frances Whitener; grandsons, Matthew and Stephen Durst; sister, Katherine H. Jones; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Whitener; and four siblings, James High, Willie Pollard, Carroll High, and Ralph A. High Jr.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.Sossoman Funeral Home