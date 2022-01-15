Lovelia T. GrahamApril 27, 1970 - January 13, 2022Beloved mother, Lovelia T. Graham, 51, of Conover, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, with her children at her side.She was born April 27, 1970, in Welch, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Sandra R. Lane. She was reunited in heaven with her mother, Sandra Lane; stepfather, Alvin Lane; aunt, Ina and her son, Richard; aunt, Phyllis and her husband, Raymond; uncle, Roger; aunt, Eleanor; and uncle, Walt.Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Lovelia's heart will live on through her children, Kayla and her husband, Casey, Paige and her husband, Alex, Brooke and Jerry. Honoring her memory also are her siblings, Lyle and his wife, Margaret, Gary and his wife, Angel, and Jerry. She will continue to be cherished by her nieces and nephews; as well as anyone who came to know her.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m., at her home.Hickory Funeral Home