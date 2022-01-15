Menu
Lovelia T. Graham
1970 - 2022
Lovelia T. Graham

April 27, 1970 - January 13, 2022

Beloved mother, Lovelia T. Graham, 51, of Conover, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, with her children at her side.

She was born April 27, 1970, in Welch, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Sandra R. Lane. She was reunited in heaven with her mother, Sandra Lane; stepfather, Alvin Lane; aunt, Ina and her son, Richard; aunt, Phyllis and her husband, Raymond; uncle, Roger; aunt, Eleanor; and uncle, Walt.

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Lovelia's heart will live on through her children, Kayla and her husband, Casey, Paige and her husband, Alex, Brooke and Jerry. Honoring her memory also are her siblings, Lyle and his wife, Margaret, Gary and his wife, Angel, and Jerry. She will continue to be cherished by her nieces and nephews; as well as anyone who came to know her.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m., at her home.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2022.
I find this so hard to believe that your gone. I know that you are looking down and telling me to smile. Lovelia, you are truly one of a kind, and you will be Dearly missed. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. Godspeed
David and Sonya Ledford
Work
January 15, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time.
Dale Terry (Miss Dale)
January 15, 2022
My heart aches for Lovelia's family. I pray that God will wrap his loving arms around each of you and give you comfort and peace during this time of sorrow.
Janice Setzler
January 15, 2022
