Lowren Elwood "Larry" Furr
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Lowren Elwood "Larry" Furr

November 30, 1929 - March 3, 2021

Lowren Elwood "Larry" Furr, 91, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. Born Nov. 30, 1929, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Robert Furr Sr. and Edna Leona Little Furr.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Miller Furr; brothers, William Robert Furr Jr., Cyril Long Furr; and sisters, Gilbretta Furr McGee and Juanita Furr Robinson.

He is survived by sister, Vivian Furr Albernathy; sons, Jeff Furr, Greg Furr and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Kim Furr Tanner; grandchildren, Heather Rowe, Ashleigh Dorsey, Lauren Tanner, Daniel Furr; and great-grandchildren, Lathen Rowe, Kenzie Rowe, Tyler Dorsey, Trevor Dorsey, Trinity Dorsey, Taylor Heathcock, and Ariel Heathcock.

Condolences may be sent to the Furr family at www.drumfh-conover.com

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bethlehem U.M.C., 3214 Catawba St., Claremont, NC, 28610.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services- Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.