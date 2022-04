Loy Parks "Tom" Bumgarner



July 21, 1943 - December 31, 2021



Loy Parks "Tom" Bumgarner, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda R. Bumgarner. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Loy Parks "Tom" Bumgarner.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.