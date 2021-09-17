Loyd ThomasFebruary 17, 1938 - September 15, 2021Loyd Thomas, 83, of Catawba, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Brian Center-East in Hickory.He was born Feb. 17, 1938, in York County, S.C., the son of the late Will Thomas and Lillie Bridges Thomas. He was employed in the card room of Carolina Mills for 35 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; and four sisters.He is survived by his wife, Rosey Elmore Thomas; sons, Lloyd Thomas of Catawba and Will Thomas and wife, Joanna of Maiden; sister, Helen Paine of Texas; and four grandchildren.The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Jerome Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton