Lucille Ouellette PelletierOctober 21, 1933 - July 3, 2021Lucille Ouellette Pelletier, 87, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Hickory.Born Oct. 21, 1933, in Saint-François, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Aurore Ducas Ouellette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laurent Pelletier; two children; and several siblings.Lucille was a wonderful cook and baker, especially desserts. She did beautiful handwork, such as sewing, knitting, crocheting, etc. for family, friends and donations for hospitals and nursing homes. She loved working puzzles and playing cards.Lucille came from a large, hard-working farming family. This instilled in her strong faith, a deep love of family and the ability to cope with whatever life dealt her.When talking about her grandchildren she often said "The more you have, the more you love them!" This amazing and beloved lady will be deeply missed.She is survived by her children, Anne-Marie Burnell of Springfield, Mass., Micheline Kastelic (David) of Newton, Joseph Pelletier (Patricia) of Enfield, Conn., Daniel Pelletier of Lincolnton, and Barbara Leone (Guy) of Johns Creek, Ga.; two brothers, Euclide Ouellette (Eleane) of Quebec, Canada, and Guy Ouellette of New Brunswick, Canada; sister, Julienne Kennedy of Quebec, Canada; as well as a large number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, in the Chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Enfield, Conn.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory and Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels in Enfield, Conn., are assisting the family.