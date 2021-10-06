Lucille M. Shook StilwellSeptember 4, 1935 - October 3, 2021Lucille M. Shook Stilwell, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born Sept. 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Minnie Shook.She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Luther "L.A." Stilwell of the home; son, Ronnie Stilwell (Denise) of Hickory; granddaughter, Emily Stilwell of Wilmington; two grandsons, Todd Stilwell (Drema) of Knoxville and Scott Stilwell (Brittany) of Mountain View; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Stilwell (Jessica) of Knoxville, Hannah Stilwell of Knoxville, Austin Stilwell of Mountain View, Alexa Stilwell of Mountain View, and Wes Stilwell of Mountain View; sister, Maxine Weeks of Granite Falls; aunt, Inez Young of Hildebran; and special niece, Sandra Bailey of Hickory.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bowman.The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Terry Crouse officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.