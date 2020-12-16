Lucinda "Cindy" F. Thibodeau
September 20, 1934 - December 12, 2020
Lucinda "Cindy" F. Thibodeau, 86, of Pittsfield, Mass., passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and her girls.
Born in Pittsfield, Mass., Sept. 20, 1934, she was the daughter of Jose and Deolinda Mendoncha Ferreira.
She attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She married Joseph E. Thibodeau June 16, 1956. He preceded her May 28, 2016.
Mrs. Thibodeau was primarily a homemaker, but prior to that, she worked at Taconic High School in the cafeteria, next at City Savings Bank, and finally at Berkshire County Savings Bank, where she worked in the operations department processing incoming and outgoing cash letters, to and from the Federal Reserve.
She was a communicant of St. Charles Church, and previously a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church. She and her husband resided in Hickory from 1988 to 2016, where they were avid golfers.
Mrs. Thibodeau is survived by her sons, Mark J. Thibodeau of Pittsfield and Craig J. Thibodeau and wife, Kelly, of Pittsfield; grandson, Derek Thibodeau of Pittsfield and a great-grandson, Brayden Thibodeau. She was also preceded by two sisters, Loretta Pettit and Alice Collins.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires as well as a very special thank you to Cindy's Angels, Teri Garzone, Eileen Greenleaf, Michelle Bunning, Chelsea Hand, and Cristina Garzone.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.