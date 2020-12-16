Menu
Lucinda F. "Cindy" Thibodeau
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA
Lucinda "Cindy" F. Thibodeau

September 20, 1934 - December 12, 2020

Lucinda "Cindy" F. Thibodeau, 86, of Pittsfield, Mass., passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and her girls.

Born in Pittsfield, Mass., Sept. 20, 1934, she was the daughter of Jose and Deolinda Mendoncha Ferreira.

She attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She married Joseph E. Thibodeau June 16, 1956. He preceded her May 28, 2016.

Mrs. Thibodeau was primarily a homemaker, but prior to that, she worked at Taconic High School in the cafeteria, next at City Savings Bank, and finally at Berkshire County Savings Bank, where she worked in the operations department processing incoming and outgoing cash letters, to and from the Federal Reserve.

She was a communicant of St. Charles Church, and previously a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church. She and her husband resided in Hickory from 1988 to 2016, where they were avid golfers.

Mrs. Thibodeau is survived by her sons, Mark J. Thibodeau of Pittsfield and Craig J. Thibodeau and wife, Kelly, of Pittsfield; grandson, Derek Thibodeau of Pittsfield and a great-grandson, Brayden Thibodeau. She was also preceded by two sisters, Loretta Pettit and Alice Collins.

The family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires as well as a very special thank you to Cindy's Angels, Teri Garzone, Eileen Greenleaf, Michelle Bunning, Chelsea Hand, and Cristina Garzone.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, c/o Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Dery Funeral Home

www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Craig, Mark,
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Don G.
don grandshaw
Friend
December 21, 2020
Mark, Craig and family,
Condolences on Cindy's passing. We had much fun with her on Adam Street and all the picnics and trips we all shared. Rest in peace Cindy.
Mark Thompson
Friend
December 20, 2020
Craig,Kelly and family so sorry to hear about your mom my thoughts an prayers are with you all
Paula Evangelisto
Friend
December 16, 2020
To Kelly and Craig aThibodeau sorry for loss.
Sharon McClellan
Friend
December 16, 2020
Dear Mark,Craig & Kelly
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. Cindy and I had many good times and laughs playing golf on Wednesday’s and at our LaDance outings. She is where she has wanted to be for a long time, (with her Joe) Rest in peace Cindy.
Bev & Walt Kivior
Friend
December 16, 2020
Mark,
Sorry to hear of your mom's passing. May you cherish the memories you hold close to your heart to get you thru this difficult time.
Dana Dufur
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results