Lyndon "Perry" Dupree RamseurOctober 9, 1967 - January 10, 2022Lyndon "Perry" Dupree Ramseur, 54, of Hickory, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.He was born Oct. 9, 1967, in Catawba County, to Dolly Mae Ramseur and Sidney Albert Lawrence. Lyndon was employed at Getrag Corporation for 18 years, before transitioning to warehousing and delivery. Lyndon loved collecting hot wheels, Star Wars memorabilia, and was always looking for a diamond in the rough to sell for a profit on EBay. He loved nature and enjoyed many hikes and adventures with his family on the many trails found in the North Carolina Mountains. His greatest love was always for his children and family. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and a friend to all he knew.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly Mae Ramseur and Sidney Albert Lawrence; uncle, Carl Mitchell Ramseur; and nephew, Cory Ramseur.He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Robbin Denise Ramseur, who will cherish the memory of his sweet gentle spirit and infectious smile; sons, Jaiden Ramseur, Andrew Scott and Christopher Scott; daughters, Kirstie Ramseur and Revonda Marie Baldwin; grandson, Luca Scott; brothers, Christopher Todd Ramseur, Rodney Ramseur, Clendon Ramseur and David Powell; sisters, Melanie R. Carter (Jimmy) and Crystal Lynn Mayfield; aunt, Polly Pearson; and beloved family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.A celebration of Lyndon's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, 2516 N Main Ave. in Newton, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Joshua Sherfey officiating. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery in Newton. Receiving of family and friends will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m., in Burke Mortuary Chapel, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton