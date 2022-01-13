Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lyndon Dupree "Perry" Ramseur
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Lyndon "Perry" Dupree Ramseur

October 9, 1967 - January 10, 2022

Lyndon "Perry" Dupree Ramseur, 54, of Hickory, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

He was born Oct. 9, 1967, in Catawba County, to Dolly Mae Ramseur and Sidney Albert Lawrence. Lyndon was employed at Getrag Corporation for 18 years, before transitioning to warehousing and delivery. Lyndon loved collecting hot wheels, Star Wars memorabilia, and was always looking for a diamond in the rough to sell for a profit on EBay. He loved nature and enjoyed many hikes and adventures with his family on the many trails found in the North Carolina Mountains. His greatest love was always for his children and family. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and a friend to all he knew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly Mae Ramseur and Sidney Albert Lawrence; uncle, Carl Mitchell Ramseur; and nephew, Cory Ramseur.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Robbin Denise Ramseur, who will cherish the memory of his sweet gentle spirit and infectious smile; sons, Jaiden Ramseur, Andrew Scott and Christopher Scott; daughters, Kirstie Ramseur and Revonda Marie Baldwin; grandson, Luca Scott; brothers, Christopher Todd Ramseur, Rodney Ramseur, Clendon Ramseur and David Powell; sisters, Melanie R. Carter (Jimmy) and Crystal Lynn Mayfield; aunt, Polly Pearson; and beloved family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Lyndon's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, 2516 N Main Ave. in Newton, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Joshua Sherfey officiating. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery in Newton. Receiving of family and friends will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m., in Burke Mortuary Chapel, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
On behalf of the Leonard and Catherine Holloway Family-Shelia, Ronald, Felecia, Theresa, Stephanie-I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ramseur Family. We are saddened to hear of your loss.
Alana Holloway Barter
January 15, 2022
Memories of you growing up in maiden you an my brothers would hang out may God be with the family at this time of bereavement
Kutinna young
January 14, 2022
So many memories. You always had a question or topic to talk about. Carl and I will miss you so much. You were a gentle spirit in our family. May God watch over you now.
Barbara Wilson
Family
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results