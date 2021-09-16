Marcus Lane DealMay 18, 1987 - September 9, 2021Marcus Lane Deal, 34, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Burke County, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.He was born May 18, 1987, in Iredell County, to Robert F. Deal and Miriam Beal Brown. Marcus was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Iraq War. He was an avid chess and video game player, military history buff, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets fan.Marcus was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde Beal, Faye Deal and James Hedrick.Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Robert Deal and wife, Shelia Deal, of Clemmons; mother, Miriam Beal Brown and husband, Charlie, of Maiden; stepfather, Wayne Crites of Maiden; brothers, Dillon Crites of Hickory and Shane Piteo of Biloxi, Miss.; sister, Michelle Taylor and husband, Justin, of Conover; nieces and nephews, Jackson and Olivia Taylor of Conover and Kira Crites of Hickory; and grandparents, Willa Queen of Maiden and Bernice Hedrick of Maiden.A service to celebrate Marcus' life will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Dillon Crites, Wayne Crites, Jimmy Hedrick, and Justin Taylor.Memorials may be made to Veterans Restoration Quarters, 1329 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.