Marcus Sonny "Sonny" Pope
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Marcus "Sonny" Pope

March 2, 1945 - November 11, 2020

Marcus "Sunny" J. Pope, 75, of Claremont, passed away at his residence on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Florence Cannon Phillips and Jacob Ira Hart.

Marcus was a life-long truck driver, enjoyed riding various motorcycles, and hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Montrose.

Marcus is survived by his loving wife, Sue; two sons, Mark Pope (Patsy Fox) and Tony Summerlin (Geraldine); two daughters, Donna Pope and Dana Perez; two sisters, Kay Settlemyre and Becky Hollar; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Pope family will be having a private memorial service at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.