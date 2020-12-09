Menu
Marcus Franklin Wagner
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Marcus Franklin Wagner

March 28, 1930 - December 7, 2020

Marcus Franklin Wagner, 90, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 28, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late Charlie and Ollie Teague Wagner.

A God-fearing, family loving man of the Lord, Marcus taught his family to always put God first, remain frugal, and that hard work will never hurt you. Marcus enjoyed much of his time in the garden, and sharing anything off his table with anyone that came through his door. He would share God's word with anyone, even if you didn't want to hear it. With his wisdom and words he changed countless minds and opened many hearts. A longtime charter member of Springs Road Baptist Church, he loved going and would always have a pocket full of candy to hand to the children.

He demonstrated love and compassion in everything he did, whether it be sharing stories, time together or simply a ride on the golf cart. His passionate love, whether tough or compassionate, was always what you needed. Though not heavily educated, he was always sharp, precise, and the wisest person in the room. He put those around him first and never once regretted it.

His infinite love for God and man was stronger than many could fathom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elenora Katherine (Wagner) Pinion and Susan Elizabeth (Wagner) Crump

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Lucille Cook Wagner of the home; son, Ricky Wagner and wife, Anna, of Conover; brothers, Henry Wagner and wife, Joann, of Hickory and Charles Jr. Wagner and wife, Allie, of Hickory; grandchildren, Michael Wagner (Lisa), Christopher Wagner (Alexis), Melinda Steers (Matt) and Phillip Wagner (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Tony, Jillian, Hunter, Jaxson, James, Leah, Connor, Emma, Dawson and one girl on the way; and countless nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Marcus' life will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Jeff Brown will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will follow in the church cemetery. Marcus' body will lie in state from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Springs Road Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Springs Road Baptist Church, 3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Lying in State
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Springs Road Baptist Church
3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC
Dec
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Springs Road Baptist Church
3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The whole Brockhoff family extend our condolences to Lucille, Ricky and all of the Wagner family. Marcus was the simplest and gentle man we all loved so dearly. We have such fond memories of spending time with the Wagner family, growing up close to their home. All of us young kids thrived exploring the barn, and loved all the farm animals they had. Marcus would let us ride their pony named Nancy. My sister , Nancy, spent more time riding Nancy than the rest of us... guess she thought the horse was hers since named Nancy. Marcus always took the time to talk to all of us and loved sharing stories of his family and deep faith. He always was busting with pride of his son, Ricky and his family, spoke so proudly of all his grandchildren. One special memory I have is when Marcus invited our whole family over 1 day to make homemade ice cream....picking cherries off the tree, milking the cow and using all of that in making from scratch homemade ice cream. So many memories of Marcus over the years. Whenever my brother, John, would visit each year from out of state, he would always want to go by and see Marcus and Lucille to catch up. Marcus and Lucille are those type of people you always hold dear in your heart. We will all miss Marcus... I can see him up in Heaven now reunited with loved ones and everyone listening closely to all of Marcus´ neat stories. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, but may all the wonderful memories you have of Marcus bring you peace and comfort. Love and prayers, The Brockhoff Family
Mary Anne Brockhoff Shoener
December 10, 2020
What a great man. Loved visiting with him and Lucille always. RIP Marcus.
Felecia (Hedrick) Salvati
December 10, 2020
I loved Marcus and was so sad to hear of his passing. Love and.Prayers to all of you with my deepest sympathies.
Marty Crump
December 9, 2020
Lucille, You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Marcus was a good man and a good friend to Glenn and our family. Sincerely Pat, Rodney, and Ashley Canipe
Pat Canipe
December 9, 2020
Marcus was a sweet Christian gentleman. He always had a smile and a cheerful greeting. He reminded me so much of my Daddy, his uncle Rev. Loyd Teague. He had big hands just like Daddy's hands. I will look forward to seeing him in Heaven one sweet day! My love and prayers for Lucille and the rest of his family. GOD bless you all. Amen.
Marietta Teague Smith
December 9, 2020
Mr. Marcus will truly be missed. His wisdom and knowledge cannot be replaced. We should all have his faith and trust in the Lord. I will truly miss his stories and words of wisdom. Go bless Lucille and the family. ----Ms. Diane
Diane Conner
December 9, 2020
May God bless all of you. Marcus was a wonderful friend and will be missed more than you know. Prayers for the family and friends
Gary Sheldon Mitchell and family
December 9, 2020
Pappaw will forever be in our hearts. Your hugs were filled with love. Taught us all the word of God & to always trust in him and he will bless you. We will forever miss you but find comfort knowing you are home with the Lord waiting for us all to meet you at heavens gates. Love you always and forever
Chris & Alexis Wagner
December 8, 2020
I will always remember Marcus, sitting in the front left hand corner of the church, handing out candy! A true man of God who I had much respect. He will be greatly missed on earth, but we all will rejoice when we see him again! Rest easy, dear sweet Marcus.
Amanda Westby Barnes
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results