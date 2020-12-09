Marcus Franklin WagnerMarch 28, 1930 - December 7, 2020Marcus Franklin Wagner, 90, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence.He was born March 28, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late Charlie and Ollie Teague Wagner.A God-fearing, family loving man of the Lord, Marcus taught his family to always put God first, remain frugal, and that hard work will never hurt you. Marcus enjoyed much of his time in the garden, and sharing anything off his table with anyone that came through his door. He would share God's word with anyone, even if you didn't want to hear it. With his wisdom and words he changed countless minds and opened many hearts. A longtime charter member of Springs Road Baptist Church, he loved going and would always have a pocket full of candy to hand to the children.He demonstrated love and compassion in everything he did, whether it be sharing stories, time together or simply a ride on the golf cart. His passionate love, whether tough or compassionate, was always what you needed. Though not heavily educated, he was always sharp, precise, and the wisest person in the room. He put those around him first and never once regretted it.His infinite love for God and man was stronger than many could fathom.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elenora Katherine (Wagner) Pinion and Susan Elizabeth (Wagner) CrumpThose left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Lucille Cook Wagner of the home; son, Ricky Wagner and wife, Anna, of Conover; brothers, Henry Wagner and wife, Joann, of Hickory and Charles Jr. Wagner and wife, Allie, of Hickory; grandchildren, Michael Wagner (Lisa), Christopher Wagner (Alexis), Melinda Steers (Matt) and Phillip Wagner (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Tony, Jillian, Hunter, Jaxson, James, Leah, Connor, Emma, Dawson and one girl on the way; and countless nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Marcus' life will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Jeff Brown will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will follow in the church cemetery. Marcus' body will lie in state from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Springs Road Baptist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Springs Road Baptist Church, 3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.