Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcus David Whitener
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Marcus David Whitener

February 23, 1958 - March 17, 2022

Marcus David Whitener, 64, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Born Feb. 23, 1958, in Catawba County, he was the son of Ruby Farris Whitener of Hickory and the late Robert William Whitener Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Roger, Wayne, Tommy and Jimmy Whitener.

A member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, Marcus had over 50 years of service in the grocery business, where he worked for Winn-Dixie, Food Lion and most recently, Wal-Mart. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, UNC basketball, and wrestling, but his main enjoyment came by spending time with his family, most especially his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Brittain Whitener of the home; daughter, Mandy Greene and husband, Jason of Hickory; granddaughter, Morgan Olivia Greene of Hickory; mother, Ruby F. Whitener of Hickory; and two brothers, Bobby Whitener and wife, Marlene of Maiden, and Doug Whitener of Hickory.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 21, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW, Hickory, NC
Mar
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Winkler's Grove Baptist Church
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC
Mar
21
Service
1:30p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
1741 9th St., NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.