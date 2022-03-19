Marcus David WhitenerFebruary 23, 1958 - March 17, 2022Marcus David Whitener, 64, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born Feb. 23, 1958, in Catawba County, he was the son of Ruby Farris Whitener of Hickory and the late Robert William Whitener Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Roger, Wayne, Tommy and Jimmy Whitener.A member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, Marcus had over 50 years of service in the grocery business, where he worked for Winn-Dixie, Food Lion and most recently, Wal-Mart. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, UNC basketball, and wrestling, but his main enjoyment came by spending time with his family, most especially his granddaughter.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Brittain Whitener of the home; daughter, Mandy Greene and husband, Jason of Hickory; granddaughter, Morgan Olivia Greene of Hickory; mother, Ruby F. Whitener of Hickory; and two brothers, Bobby Whitener and wife, Marlene of Maiden, and Doug Whitener of Hickory.The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 21, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.