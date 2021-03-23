Margaret Lee BoltonFebruary 2, 1946 - March 20, 2021Margaret Lee Bolton, 75, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, March 20, 2021.She was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late Bobby Lee Bolick and Ruth Hoke Corn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Gail Bolick.Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and would spend time daily in His word. Her life joys were spending time with her family, gardening and planting flowers.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 50 years, Donald Wayne Bolton; sons, Steven Bolton, Jeffrey Bolton and wife, Cindy; daughter, Donna Hodges and husband, Jeff; brother, Bobby "Lewis" Bolick; sister, Betty Lou Hedrick; her precious grandchildren, Jaimie Sigmon, Leah Sigmon, Stacey Ingle, Brittany Bolton, Makayla Hall, Maygan Wedding, Mackenzie Hodges, Daniel Bolton, Landon Bolton; and nine great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Graudin and Pastor Eric Hauss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Bolton will lie-in-state at the church, 30 minutes prior to the service.Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Quilting Ministry, 6175 St. Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.