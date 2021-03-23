Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Margaret Lee Bolton
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Margaret Lee Bolton

February 2, 1946 - March 20, 2021

Margaret Lee Bolton, 75, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, March 20, 2021.

She was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late Bobby Lee Bolick and Ruth Hoke Corn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Gail Bolick.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and would spend time daily in His word. Her life joys were spending time with her family, gardening and planting flowers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 50 years, Donald Wayne Bolton; sons, Steven Bolton, Jeffrey Bolton and wife, Cindy; daughter, Donna Hodges and husband, Jeff; brother, Bobby "Lewis" Bolick; sister, Betty Lou Hedrick; her precious grandchildren, Jaimie Sigmon, Leah Sigmon, Stacey Ingle, Brittany Bolton, Makayla Hall, Maygan Wedding, Mackenzie Hodges, Daniel Bolton, Landon Bolton; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Graudin and Pastor Eric Hauss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Bolton will lie-in-state at the church, 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Quilting Ministry, 6175 St. Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Lying in State
2:30p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC
Mar
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I already miss seeing her outside, always working in the yard. She was always kind to me . My prayers go out to you as you are mourning your loss.
Linda Hoke
March 23, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy in the passing of your dear mother.
Mike and Brenda Allison
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Margaret´s passing. She was such a good person and very loving
Mary Ann Winebarger
March 23, 2021
