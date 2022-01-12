Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret "Peggy" Gordon
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Margaret "Peggy" Gordon

September 9, 1934 - January 9, 2022

Margaret "Peggy" Gordon passed away at home in Conover, unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Martin and son-in-law, F.A. Martin; daughter-in-law, Jeannette Gordon; and grandchildren, Alex Martin and wife, Melody, McKayla Gordon LeFevre and husband, Brad, and Anthony Gordon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Gordon; six brothers, Bob, Bill, Tom, Ron, Don and Chuckie; and her son, John Gordon, who lost his battle with cancer in July 2021.

Peggy and Archie were happily married for 33 years when he died in a tractor accident in 1987. After graduating from high school in Elmira, N.Y., Peggy worked as a legal secretary. She and Archie married in 1954; John was born in 1955; and she became a stay-at-home mom. They lived in Webster, N.Y., when John was young and then settled in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was unable to have more children so they adopted Joanne in 1968, when Joanne was seven months old. Archie traveled a lot with his job, and he suffered a stroke while working in Buffalo, which forced him into early retirement in 1975 at age 48. She was a loving wife and her daily care helped him to recover rapidly. The next year they moved to a warmer climate to Etowah, N.C. They were active in Joanne's life as she grew up — first to volunteer to support a school activity, always could find them in the stands at football games while she cheered and hosted the after-graduation party. They loved to travel and spent many trips visiting family in upstate New York. Peggy also enjoyed hosting her friends and family when they wanted to visit western North Carolina and appreciated visits from her nephew, Wayne and niece, Shelly. She worked for as a merchandiser for American Greetings and then for Economy Drugs in Hendersonville where she made many friends. She retired and moved to Conover, in 2007, to be closer to her grandson, Alex, when he was in high school. She adored her grandchildren, and they brought her joy in her later years.

At her request, the family will not be holding a service, but instead ask that you consider doing a kind deed or work for someone who needs you or making a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.

Moody Funeral Services - Mount Airy

www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I lived in same community as Peggy. I used to walk my granddaughter in the neighborhood and if Peggy was outside we always stopped. On couple of occasions she gave my granddaughter Barbie clothes she had made and several dolls. She was a really nice lady and will be missed tremendously. Rest in peace sweet lady.
Barbara Hager
Friend
January 13, 2022
Peggy has been a wonderful and caring neighbor of mine for many years. I will surely miss her. My thoughts and prayers for her family.
Gilda King
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results