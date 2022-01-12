Margaret "Peggy" Gordon
September 9, 1934 - January 9, 2022
Margaret "Peggy" Gordon passed away at home in Conover, unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Martin and son-in-law, F.A. Martin; daughter-in-law, Jeannette Gordon; and grandchildren, Alex Martin and wife, Melody, McKayla Gordon LeFevre and husband, Brad, and Anthony Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Gordon; six brothers, Bob, Bill, Tom, Ron, Don and Chuckie; and her son, John Gordon, who lost his battle with cancer in July 2021.
Peggy and Archie were happily married for 33 years when he died in a tractor accident in 1987. After graduating from high school in Elmira, N.Y., Peggy worked as a legal secretary. She and Archie married in 1954; John was born in 1955; and she became a stay-at-home mom. They lived in Webster, N.Y., when John was young and then settled in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was unable to have more children so they adopted Joanne in 1968, when Joanne was seven months old. Archie traveled a lot with his job, and he suffered a stroke while working in Buffalo, which forced him into early retirement in 1975 at age 48. She was a loving wife and her daily care helped him to recover rapidly. The next year they moved to a warmer climate to Etowah, N.C. They were active in Joanne's life as she grew up — first to volunteer to support a school activity, always could find them in the stands at football games while she cheered and hosted the after-graduation party. They loved to travel and spent many trips visiting family in upstate New York. Peggy also enjoyed hosting her friends and family when they wanted to visit western North Carolina and appreciated visits from her nephew, Wayne and niece, Shelly. She worked for as a merchandiser for American Greetings and then for Economy Drugs in Hendersonville where she made many friends. She retired and moved to Conover, in 2007, to be closer to her grandson, Alex, when he was in high school. She adored her grandchildren, and they brought her joy in her later years.
At her request, the family will not be holding a service, but instead ask that you consider doing a kind deed or work for someone who needs you or making a donation to your favorite charity
in her honor.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.