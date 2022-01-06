Margaret Elizabeth Hoyle
May 13, 1933 - January 1, 2022
Margaret Elizabeth Hoyle, 88, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 13, 1933, in York County, S.C., to the late Lester Albert Hoyle and Thelma Hendrick Hoyle. Margaret retired from Hickory Chair and enjoyed puzzles and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll Hoyle and Ralph Hoyle; and sisters, Dorothy Sutton, Kate "Lucy" Grove and Audrey Killian.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Jane Schronce of Newton and Myrtle Beard and husband, Roger, of Maiden; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Caring, especially Amanda and Kristen, for the loving care they provided.
A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Fred Thompson will officiate. The family will hold a private inurnment after the service. The family will receive friends from 12:15 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2022.