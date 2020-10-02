Margaret Louise Hughes Webb
May 27, 1928 - September 29, 2020
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Margaret Louise Hughes Webb went home to be with her Lord, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cling Hughes and Estelle Letterman Hughes; loving husband, the Rev. Charles Webb; son, Curtis Webb; brother, Fate Hughes; sister, Lorain Hughes Gortney; grandson, Joshua Webb; and great-grandson, Sawyer Gibson.
Surviving are children, Ann Whitson and husband, Bill, of Taylorsville, Linda Roberts and husband, Buck, of Mount Airy, Keith Webb and wife, Tonya, Brenda Webb and Martin Webb and fiancée, Beth Austin, all of Hickory; sisters, Mary Thomas and husband, Billy, Emily Wilson and husband, Ronnie, both of Concord; aunt, Helen Keys of Johnson City, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Scott Whitson, April Townsend, Tim Byrd, Sherea Krause, Kristin Byrd, Dwayne Bryant, Jason Bryant, Ben Bryant, Adam Webb, Chase Webb and Ashley Gibson; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
Louise was born May 27, 1928, at home in Brush Creek, to Cling and Estelle Hughes. She was raised on a farm. Her fondest memories growing up were of her parents taking the family on picnics to Roan Mountain, Tenn., and going to the Spruce Pine Fair every year.
She married Charles Webb Sept. 21, 1945, in Spartanburg, S.C. She worked at King Hickory Furniture for 24 years. In 2016, her daughter Ann brought her home to live with her, until the time of her death.
Louise was married to Charles for 62 years and she was by his side in the church, serving as a pastor's wife for 47 of those years. She loved her children dearly and worked hard to give them anything they needed, always putting them first.
Her hobbies were planting flowers and reading books. She could read a book in one day and loved the excitement of faraway places, as well as authors writing of local folklore. The books taught her to add color to the stories she shared. Her favorite saying was, "If you don't add color to the story, no one will be interested in what you are saying." She was right. We could listen to her tell stories forever. And if you knew her, you knew she loved purple. It didn't matter what it was, she wanted it purple.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home with a service to follow. The Rev. Blaine Whitson will officiate. Louise will be laid to rest beside her husband, in the Fairview Cemetery at Horton Hill.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Carolina Caring Foundation at www.carolinacaring.org/give
