Margie Lee Fredell Houser AustinFebruary 25, 1934 - September 16, 2021Margie Lee Fredell Houser Austin, 87, of Vale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Brian Center, in Hickory.Born in Lincoln County, Feb. 25, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Robert Claude Fredell and Nettie Adaline Sigmon Fredell. She was retired from Monarch Fiber of Vale and Oyama Furniture of Conover. Mrs. Austin was a member of St. John Baptist Church of Connelly Springs.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Tillson Carl Houser and Grover Austin; two brothers, Thomas Fredell and Robert Fredell Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Reed.She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Ellis and husband, John, of Vale; granddaughter, Rebekah Ellis Hoke (Brad) and his family; great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Stanley; sister, Pat Smith (Bill) of Hickory; stepdaughter, Kimberly Austin (Ashely) of Vale; and stepson, Tim Austin and family of ValeA graveside service will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m., at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tony Dyson.Memorials may be made to PACE @ Home, 1915 Fairgrove Church Rd. SE, Newton, NC 28658.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston