Margie Lee Fredell Houser Austin
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Margie Lee Fredell Houser Austin

February 25, 1934 - September 16, 2021

Margie Lee Fredell Houser Austin, 87, of Vale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Brian Center, in Hickory.

Born in Lincoln County, Feb. 25, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Robert Claude Fredell and Nettie Adaline Sigmon Fredell. She was retired from Monarch Fiber of Vale and Oyama Furniture of Conover. Mrs. Austin was a member of St. John Baptist Church of Connelly Springs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Tillson Carl Houser and Grover Austin; two brothers, Thomas Fredell and Robert Fredell Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Reed.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Ellis and husband, John, of Vale; granddaughter, Rebekah Ellis Hoke (Brad) and his family; great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Stanley; sister, Pat Smith (Bill) of Hickory; stepdaughter, Kimberly Austin (Ashely) of Vale; and stepson, Tim Austin and family of Vale

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m., at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tony Dyson.

Memorials may be made to PACE @ Home, 1915 Fairgrove Church Rd. SE, Newton, NC 28658.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
