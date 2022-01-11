Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margie Elizabeth Meroney Beard
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Margie Elizabeth Meroney Beard

December 15, 1924 - January 7, 2022

Margie Elizabeth Meroney Beard, 97, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born Dec. 15, 1924, in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Ella Hanes Meroney. Margie was a lifelong member of Highland United Methodist Church, where she was a children's Sunday school teacher for 30 years. She loved working at Southern Sportswear until she was past 80, and then volunteered at Seniors Morning out East, Hickory location. She was featured as the Notable Neighbor in the Hickory Daily Record when she was 92. Her favorite things were baking and watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves. She loved her many friends and family and will be dearly missed by them all.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by the father of her children, Marshall Beard; infant granddaughter, Phelps; grandson, Andy Phelps; three sisters, Virginia Lefevers, Alma Bolick and Carolyn Little; and two brothers, Thomas Meroney and Larry Meroney.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Phelps and husband, Jack, of Hickory, Barry Beard and wife, Jane, of Sanford, and Michael Beard and wife, Retha, of Hickory; four granddaughters, Amy Phelps McGrath and husband, Patrick, of Winston-Salem, Jenny Beard Cody and husband, David, of Hickory, Michelle Beard Kimble and husband, Wayne, of Fuquay-Varina, and Erin Beard Cox and husband, Mike of Sanford; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; all of her special nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Glenn Little; and sister-in-law, Marie Meroney.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Village Shepherd House, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658, in Margie's name.

There are no scheduled services at this time.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Please accept our love and sympathies in the loss of your Mother. You and your family are in our prayers.
Shirley Reed Thompson
January 12, 2022
Sorrow is in my heart, but her memory will live forever in every child she taught to know God and my Jesus.
Rachel Seitz Brendle
Other
January 12, 2022
Sending our condolences to Sandy, Jack, and the family. What a long life she lived and she was fortunate to have her family always surrounding her with love. God's peace!
Eddie and Doris Sigmon
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results