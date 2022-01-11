Margie Elizabeth Meroney BeardDecember 15, 1924 - January 7, 2022Margie Elizabeth Meroney Beard, 97, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.Born Dec. 15, 1924, in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Ella Hanes Meroney. Margie was a lifelong member of Highland United Methodist Church, where she was a children's Sunday school teacher for 30 years. She loved working at Southern Sportswear until she was past 80, and then volunteered at Seniors Morning out East, Hickory location. She was featured as the Notable Neighbor in the Hickory Daily Record when she was 92. Her favorite things were baking and watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves. She loved her many friends and family and will be dearly missed by them all.In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by the father of her children, Marshall Beard; infant granddaughter, Phelps; grandson, Andy Phelps; three sisters, Virginia Lefevers, Alma Bolick and Carolyn Little; and two brothers, Thomas Meroney and Larry Meroney.She is survived by her children, Sandra Phelps and husband, Jack, of Hickory, Barry Beard and wife, Jane, of Sanford, and Michael Beard and wife, Retha, of Hickory; four granddaughters, Amy Phelps McGrath and husband, Patrick, of Winston-Salem, Jenny Beard Cody and husband, David, of Hickory, Michelle Beard Kimble and husband, Wayne, of Fuquay-Varina, and Erin Beard Cox and husband, Mike of Sanford; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; all of her special nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Glenn Little; and sister-in-law, Marie Meroney.Memorials may be made to Trinity Village Shepherd House, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658, in Margie's name.There are no scheduled services at this time.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations