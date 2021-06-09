Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margie Irene Brittain Berry
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Margie Irene Brittain Berry

September 24, 1937 - June 6, 2021

Margie Irene Brittain Berry, 83, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Trinity Village Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.

Margie was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Claude and Ruby Brittain. She was a member of Abee's Grove Baptist Church and was a retired school teacher for the Burke County Public School system following 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Berry; two brothers, Eulan and Jerry Brittain; and one sister, Kay Davis.

Survivors include her three children, Charles Berry and wife, Karen, of Charlotte, Randall Berry and wife, Jennifer, of Hickory, Lisa Lail and husband, Darrin, of Hildebran; three siblings, Jean Miller, Dale Brittain, and Mike Brittain; grandchildren, Andrew Berry and wife, Caroline, of Granite Falls, Jessica Crouch and husband, David, of Hickory, Avery Lail and wife, Lauren, of Hickory, Hannah Berry of Charlotte, Rachel Berry of Charlotte, Ayden Lail of Hildebran, Adley Lail of Hildebran, and Piper Berry of Hickory; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Berry and Kasen Lail.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 5 p.m., at Abee's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Rudy Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 5 pm., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Abee's Grove Baptist Church, 654 Abee's Grove Church Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Abee's Grove Baptist Church
654 Abee's Grove Church Rd., valdese, NC
Jun
12
Service
5:00p.m.
Abee's Grove Baptist Church
654 Abee's Grove Church Rd., valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Margie was a very precious lady! She was very caring and loving.
Sylvia Lail
Family
June 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of Margie. I love her very much. Prayers for you all during this difficult time!
Nicole Lingerfelt
Family
June 8, 2021
Lisa, I am so sorry to hear about Margie's passing. I thought so much of her. She will be missed. Prayers to your family.
Gail Killian
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results