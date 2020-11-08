Margie Mae Moore



November 18, 1939 - October 18, 2020



"For you are saved by grace, through faith, and this is not from yourselves; it is God's gift-not from works, so that no one can boast."



Margie Mae Moore, 80, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton.



She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Claude and Lillian Martin Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lillian Martin Moore.



Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Mark S. McCray and John D. McCray; daughter, Dawn E. McCray; brothers, Junior Moore and Keith Moore; sister, Linda Moore Carswell; grandchildren, Nia L.C. McCray, Anna L. McCray Moretz, and Jacob N. McCray; and great-grandchildren, Landon M. McCray and Lily A. Sentowski.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 8, 2020.