Margie Moore
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Margie Moore

November 18, 1939 - October 18, 2020

Margie Mae Moore, 80, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton.

She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Claude and Lillian Martin Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lillian Martin Moore.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Mark S. McCray and John D. McCray; daughter, Dawn E. McCray; brothers, Junior Moore and Keith Moore; sister, Linda Moore Carswell; grandchildren, Nia L.C. McCray, Anna L. McCray Moretz, and Jacob N. McCray; and great-grandchildren, Landon M. McCray and Lily A. Sentowski.

No services are scheduled at this time.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Bennett Funeral Service
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Margie. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 24, 2020