Marianne "Jenny" Hildegard Goihl YoderAugust 23, 1936 - October 11, 2020Marianne "Jenny" Hildegard Goihl Yoder, 84, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her residence.Born Aug. 23, 1936, in Falkenburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl Goihl and Elsa Orlitz Goihl.Marianne grew up in Germany and met her husband Jerry while he was working with the U.S. Government. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1962, after she and Jerry moved to Santa Barbara, Calif. They later moved to San Jose, Calif., where she taught English.Marianne loved children, animals, gardening and going for long rides. Marianne was a kind, loving and generous lady.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry L. Yoder of the home; daughters, Terry Lynn Johnson and husband, Albert, of Vale, Christina Hoadley and husband, Ken, of Cary; sisters, Edith Seidel and Traudi Wimmer, both of Germany; grandchildren, Samantha Depue and husband, Andrew, of Carrollton, Ga., Mathew Johnson of Newton, Melana Hoadley of Cary, Landace Hoadley of Cary; great-granddaughter, Sydney Depue of Carrollton, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews in Germany.A memorial service will be held at a later date.