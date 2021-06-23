Marie Wade SmithSeptember 22, 1926 - May 8, 2021Marie Wade Smith, 94, died of natural causes Saturday, May 8, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in her daughters' home in Fuquay Varina. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Satuday, June 26, at Friendship United Methodist Church, in Connelly Springs. Pastor Mitch Boughman will be officiating with a special prayer offered by Pastor Bobby Hallyburton. Facemasks are encouraged.Those who wish to remember Marie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Friendship United Methodist Church, 703 Burke Street, Connelly Springs, NC 28612.