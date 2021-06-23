Menu
Marie Wade Smith
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Marie Wade Smith

September 22, 1926 - May 8, 2021

Marie Wade Smith, 94, died of natural causes Saturday, May 8, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in her daughters' home in Fuquay Varina. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Satuday, June 26, at Friendship United Methodist Church, in Connelly Springs. Pastor Mitch Boughman will be officiating with a special prayer offered by Pastor Bobby Hallyburton. Facemasks are encouraged.

Those who wish to remember Marie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Friendship United Methodist Church, 703 Burke Street, Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church
Connelly Springs, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
