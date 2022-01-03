Marjorie "Nell" Moser RudisillJuly 20, 1920 - December 30, 2021Marjorie Nell Moser Rudisill was born July 20, 1920, in Catawba County, to Gideon Loy Moser and Mamie Adeliah (Ada) Gilbert Moser, and passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 101.She married Grady Luther Rudisill April 13, 1952, and was married 64 years until his death in 2016. Nell was also preceded in death by seven brothers and seven sisters, and a great-granddaughter, Payton McClough, in 2011.Nell is survived by a daughter, Marjorie Elaine Rudisill McClough (Frank); two grandsons, Bradley L. McClough Sr. (Rebecca) of Waxhaw, and Joshua L. McClough of Houston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Tanoka S. McMoore of Charlotte, Ryleigh G. McClough and Bradley L. McClough Jr. of Waxhaw.Nell attended Claremont Central High School known as Hickory High School. She was an outstanding basketball player during her high school years and served as co-captain of her team. In her 1935 log book, it was said with her basketball picture "Nell surely works for her place on the team, watch her next year!" After high school, Nell attended cosmetology school and was owner and operator of Mayfair Beauty Shoppe in Hickory, until she retired in her 80s. She was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory, and an active member of the Heinekee couples group, social ministry and greeter until 2011.She loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She was dearly loved by all. She, along with her husband, Grady, visited ones in the hospitals and nursing homes and gave to those that were not fortunate. She moved from Hickory to Waxhaw in 2015 to live with her daughter and had resided at White Oak of Waxhaw since 2018, where she received so much love and care. She celebrated her 100th and 101st birthdays with the residents, staff of White Oak, and family. Needless to say, she sang and danced (in her wheelchair) and enjoyed herself tremendously.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church of Hickory.Pastor Richard Schwandt of Hickory will officiate services at Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m., with a family receiving from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton