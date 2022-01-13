Marjorie Kincaid SmithMay 11, 1932 - January 10, 2022Mrs. Marjorie Kincaid Smith, 89, of Granite Falls, went to her Heavenly Home Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.Mrs. Smith was born May 11, 1932, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Henry and Emma Clontz Kincaid.Marjorie was a graduate of Valdese High School, Massey College in Atlanta, Ga., and attended classes at Caldwell County Community College, working on her CPA. She was a hard worker all of her life, working at Mack's department store, Nashlynn's of Lenoir, and retiring as secretary and treasurer from the family business, which she named Profile Aviation, Inc. Marjorie had a strong faith throughout life, serving in all the churches she attended where ever she lived. She was a member of Drexel First Church of God and Rock Chapel Church of God, Granite Falls. She taught Sunday school, was active in the Live Ministry of Church of God, and CBH. She also helped to start a Church of God in Alexander, Va.Marjorie loved to travel and after retirement along with her husband, she was able to see the world.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, J.T. Kincaid, and Charles Kincaid; sisters, Rachel Turner and Mary Miller; and an infant brother.Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Carroll Smith of the home; two sons, Wayne Smith and wife, Nora Jean, of Granite Falls and Brent Smith and wife, Alice, of Long Island, N.Y. Also surviving are the loves of her live, her grandchildren, Emily and Phoebe Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Marjorie Kincaid Smith will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service of Valdese, with the Rev. Casey Finn officiating. Interment will follow in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Granite Falls. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Chapel Church of God, 49 N Main St., Granite Falls, NC 28630; The Drexel First Church of God, 200 Oakland Ave., Morganton, NC 28655; or to AMOREM Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.The family would like to offer a special thanks to the wonderful care given to Marjorie the past few years to Nora Jean Smith and Brenda Frick.