Marjorie Kincaid Smith
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Marjorie Kincaid Smith

May 11, 1932 - January 10, 2022

Mrs. Marjorie Kincaid Smith, 89, of Granite Falls, went to her Heavenly Home Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Mrs. Smith was born May 11, 1932, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Henry and Emma Clontz Kincaid.

Marjorie was a graduate of Valdese High School, Massey College in Atlanta, Ga., and attended classes at Caldwell County Community College, working on her CPA. She was a hard worker all of her life, working at Mack's department store, Nashlynn's of Lenoir, and retiring as secretary and treasurer from the family business, which she named Profile Aviation, Inc. Marjorie had a strong faith throughout life, serving in all the churches she attended where ever she lived. She was a member of Drexel First Church of God and Rock Chapel Church of God, Granite Falls. She taught Sunday school, was active in the Live Ministry of Church of God, and CBH. She also helped to start a Church of God in Alexander, Va.

Marjorie loved to travel and after retirement along with her husband, she was able to see the world.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, J.T. Kincaid, and Charles Kincaid; sisters, Rachel Turner and Mary Miller; and an infant brother.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Carroll Smith of the home; two sons, Wayne Smith and wife, Nora Jean, of Granite Falls and Brent Smith and wife, Alice, of Long Island, N.Y. Also surviving are the loves of her live, her grandchildren, Emily and Phoebe Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Marjorie Kincaid Smith will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service of Valdese, with the Rev. Casey Finn officiating. Interment will follow in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Granite Falls. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Chapel Church of God, 49 N Main St., Granite Falls, NC 28630; The Drexel First Church of God, 200 Oakland Ave., Morganton, NC 28655; or to AMOREM Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the wonderful care given to Marjorie the past few years to Nora Jean Smith and Brenda Frick.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jan
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sad to hear of Marjorie´s passing. Praying for the family.
Frank Kincaid
Family
January 15, 2022
Such a sweet beautiful lady. Always a kind word for me with a beautiful smile. Carroll and Marjorie are dear to me. I'm sending love and condolences to all the family. I'm thankful that we have reassurance that we will all gather again one day soon in Heaven.
Sheila Kirby
Friend
January 13, 2022
We are saddened for your loss of Majorie. She was a delightful friend and it was a pleasure to know her. May God comfort each of you now and in the days to come.
Johnny & Lou Perry
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dear Family,
I am sorry for your loss. Although I did not know Marjorie, my husband, Harold, and I were friends with Charles and Loann before the passing of both husbands and now Loann and I remain good friends. Loann has spoken often of Marjorie and also Norma Jean. May God bless and comfort each of you during this time of bereavement. Sincerely, Rachel Earley
Rachel Pope Earley
Family Friend
January 12, 2022
