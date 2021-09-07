Mark Wayne Edmondson
July 6, 1964 - September 4, 2021
Mark Wayne Edmondson, 57, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness.
He was born July 6, 1964, in Catawba County, to the late Harlin and Dorothy Henson Edmondson.
Mark enjoyed spending time outside working on projects, fishing and playing with his grandkids. He was always willing to help out his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 38 years, Cheryl Yacono Edmondson of the home; sons, Brandon Edmondson and wife, Erica, of Catawba and Brian Edmondson and wife, Jalisa, of Newton; brothers, James Edmondson and wife, Vicki, of Newton, Gary Edmondson and wife, Debbie, of Claremont and Tony Edmondson of Newton; sisters, Linda Gilbert and husband, Bobby, of Newton and Sarah Knight and husband, Jesse, of Claremont; and grandchildren, Keith, Nathan, Jace and Cora.
A memorial service to celebrate Mark's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Brian Correll will officiate. The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Service, following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2021.