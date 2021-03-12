Mark ShookNovember 8, 1959 - March 10, 2021Mark Eugene Shook, 61, of Hickory, entered his heavenly home Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by his family, following complications of multiple strokes.He was born November 8, 1959 in Catawba County to the late Gwyn Lewis Shook and to Donna Wilson Sweat of Hickory.Mark was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory, and employed with Hickory Springs Furniture. He was an avid reader, enjoyed being outdoors, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Gwyn Shook.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Ramona Warren Shook of the home; mother and stepfather, Donna Wilson Sweat and Reggie Sweat of Hickory; stepson: Joey Shook II and wife, Michelle, of Supply; stepdaughter, Melissa Killian of Hickory; stepgrandchildren, Jaylin Lineberger, Carlos Berroa, Miranda Shook, Ashton Killian and Bethany Shook; special aunt, Sue Spencer; nephew, Austin Shook; and special buddy, his dog, Sadie.A memorial service to celebrate Mark's life will be held Sunday, March 14, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Kenny Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to service. COVID-19 restrictions apply to all services.Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, The Joy Makers, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.