Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Shook
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Mark Shook

November 8, 1959 - March 10, 2021

Mark Eugene Shook, 61, of Hickory, entered his heavenly home Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by his family, following complications of multiple strokes.

He was born November 8, 1959 in Catawba County to the late Gwyn Lewis Shook and to Donna Wilson Sweat of Hickory.

Mark was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory, and employed with Hickory Springs Furniture. He was an avid reader, enjoyed being outdoors, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Gwyn Shook.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Ramona Warren Shook of the home; mother and stepfather, Donna Wilson Sweat and Reggie Sweat of Hickory; stepson: Joey Shook II and wife, Michelle, of Supply; stepdaughter, Melissa Killian of Hickory; stepgrandchildren, Jaylin Lineberger, Carlos Berroa, Miranda Shook, Ashton Killian and Bethany Shook; special aunt, Sue Spencer; nephew, Austin Shook; and special buddy, his dog, Sadie.

A memorial service to celebrate Mark's life will be held Sunday, March 14, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Kenny Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to service. COVID-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, The Joy Makers, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Mar
14
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are sorry for your lost. Mark we will miss you. RIP
Robert & Angela Miller
March 20, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Mark.We grew up together in the neighborhood.The family will be in my prayers.
Pam Killian
March 13, 2021
So sorry for you loss. The family, Donna, Austin and the rest of the family will be in our prayers. So many memories of our boys with Mark. God Bless!
Paul Bolick
March 12, 2021
We are sorry for the loss of Mark. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Rob and June Clay
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results