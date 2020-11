Mark Timothy Frederick



Mark Timothy Frederick, 68, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m., at Dennis Alvin Memorial Chapel of Allen Mitchell Funeral Home. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2020.