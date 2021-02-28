Menu
Mark Evan White
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Mark Evan White

November 3, 1960 - February 25, 2021

Mark White, 60, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his heavenly father Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, while surrounded by his family at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 3, 1960, in Hickory. He is the son of Bernice White and the late William "Bill" Eugene White.

He worked as a service technician at Starnes Heating and Air. He was a third degree black belt and attended Winklers Karate Academy in Granite Falls. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and taking joy rides in his Camero, "Scarlett."

He is survived by his mother, Bernice White; significant other, Ja'neice Davis; sons, Jason White (Jill) and Andrew White (Ashlee Brown); daughter, Mandy Millsaps; grandchildren, Zachary White, Jordan White, Luke White, Liam White, Khale White and Addison White; brother, Roger White; sister, Cheryl Justice; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, March 2, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at Mackie Funeral Service. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel at 5 p.m.

Mackie Funeral Service

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Mar
2
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences from Mt. View Karate Center to a fellow black belt.
Mt. View Karate Center
March 4, 2021
Jason, I'm so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family in this trying time.
Gypsy Spencer
March 1, 2021
