Mark Evan WhiteNovember 3, 1960 - February 25, 2021Mark White, 60, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his heavenly father Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, while surrounded by his family at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Nov. 3, 1960, in Hickory. He is the son of Bernice White and the late William "Bill" Eugene White.He worked as a service technician at Starnes Heating and Air. He was a third degree black belt and attended Winklers Karate Academy in Granite Falls. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and taking joy rides in his Camero, "Scarlett."He is survived by his mother, Bernice White; significant other, Ja'neice Davis; sons, Jason White (Jill) and Andrew White (Ashlee Brown); daughter, Mandy Millsaps; grandchildren, Zachary White, Jordan White, Luke White, Liam White, Khale White and Addison White; brother, Roger White; sister, Cheryl Justice; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and cousins.The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, March 2, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at Mackie Funeral Service. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel at 5 p.m.Mackie Funeral Service