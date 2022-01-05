Marsha Slusher Pack
March 16, 1960 - January 1, 2022
Marsha Slusher Pack, 61, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born March 16, 1960 in Martin, Ky., to the late Henry Slusher Sr. and Delphia Bryant Slusher.
Marsha was of the Baptist faith and a devout Christian. She loved playing computer games and cards, and devoted her life to taking care of, loving and watching her children play sports.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Pack Sr.; brother, Darryl Slusher; and sister, Marlene Lail.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Wayne Pack Jr. of Claremont, and Richard Pack and wife, B.J., of Claremont; daughters, Melanie Pack Bradley and wife, Brandy, of Statesville, and Lisa Parsons and husband, Bobby, of Taylorsville; brothers, Johnny Slusher and wife, Caroline, of Pikeville, Ky., and Henry Slusher Jr. of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Aaron Pack, Johnny Pack, Jonathan Oglesby, Brooke Propst, Alisha Pack, Kaley McDaniel, Alyssa Pack, Kayden Pack, Raven Parsons, and Riley Parsons; great-grandchildren, Dylan Edwards, Ryan Propst, Reese Propst, and Sabastian due in 2022; and companion, Timothy Chavis of Taylorsville.
A service to celebrate Marsha's life will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at Wayside Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The Rev. Sammy Kiser will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Wayside Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Richard Pack, Wayne Pack Jr., Bobby Parsons, Aaron Pack, Johnny Pack, and Greg Propst.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 5, 2022.