Marsha Slusher Pack
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
Marsha Slusher Pack

March 16, 1960 - January 1, 2022

Marsha Slusher Pack, 61, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 16, 1960 in Martin, Ky., to the late Henry Slusher Sr. and Delphia Bryant Slusher.

Marsha was of the Baptist faith and a devout Christian. She loved playing computer games and cards, and devoted her life to taking care of, loving and watching her children play sports.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Pack Sr.; brother, Darryl Slusher; and sister, Marlene Lail.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Wayne Pack Jr. of Claremont, and Richard Pack and wife, B.J., of Claremont; daughters, Melanie Pack Bradley and wife, Brandy, of Statesville, and Lisa Parsons and husband, Bobby, of Taylorsville; brothers, Johnny Slusher and wife, Caroline, of Pikeville, Ky., and Henry Slusher Jr. of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Aaron Pack, Johnny Pack, Jonathan Oglesby, Brooke Propst, Alisha Pack, Kaley McDaniel, Alyssa Pack, Kayden Pack, Raven Parsons, and Riley Parsons; great-grandchildren, Dylan Edwards, Ryan Propst, Reese Propst, and Sabastian due in 2022; and companion, Timothy Chavis of Taylorsville.

A service to celebrate Marsha's life will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at Wayside Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The Rev. Sammy Kiser will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Wayside Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Richard Pack, Wayne Pack Jr., Bobby Parsons, Aaron Pack, Johnny Pack, and Greg Propst.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Wayside Baptist Church
NC
Jan
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Wayside Baptist Church
Taylorsville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
