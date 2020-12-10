Menu
Martha Bumgarner
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Martha Bumgarner

February 22, 1940 - December 7, 2020

Martha Shook Bumgarner, 80, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Henry Franklin Shook and Fannie Bell Johnson Shook. Martha was a member of St. John's Lutheran in Conover and loved bird watching.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bill Bumgarner; brother, Melvin Shook; and sisters, Mary S. Huffman and Barbara Henson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dearl Wayne Bumgarner of Conover, Billy Franklin Bumgarner and wife, Cynthia, of Hiddenite; brother, Howard Johnson of North Branch, Minn.; sisters, Doris S. Huffman and husband, J.V., of Claremont, Brenda S. Roberts of Maiden; brother-in-law, George Huffman of Conover; sister-in-law, Ruth C. Shook of Newton; grandchildren, Billy F. Bumgarner Jr., Matthew Bumgarner, Jason Bumgarner (Jessik), and Paul Revis; and great-grandchildren, Serenity Bumgarner, Cruze Bumgarner, and Axel Bumgarner.

A service to celebrate Martha's life was held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m., at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Scott Johnson and Anton Lagoutine officiated. The family received friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Those whom served as pallbearers were Billy Bumgarner Jr., Matthew Bumgarner, Jason Bumgarner, Robert Huffman, Kelly Huffman and Paul Reavis.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd. NE, Conover, NC 28613.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
So very sorry for your loss.. Pryers for family and friends!
Darlene Fox
December 13, 2020
