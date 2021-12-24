Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Headrick "Ann" Henry
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Martha "Ann" Headrick Henry

June 5, 1948 - December 21, 2021

Martha "Ann" Headrick Henry, 73, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 5, 1948, in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late David Ray Headrick and Mary Magdalene Rosenbaum Headrick. Ann was a member of Hickory Church of Christ for 47 years where she served as an elder's wife, pantry worker, action team leader, Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, and much more. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Ann was a second mother to many children working as an in-home childcare provider for over 30 years, but her most treasured accomplishment was being married to the love of her life, Ron. They were married over 50 years and were inseparable. They enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and supporting their children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Ronald "Ron" Henry; brother, Donald Headrick; and sisters, Betty Townsend and Mary Headrick.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Carl Ronald Henry II and wife, Karen, of Claremont and Steven Grant Henry and wife, Melissa, of Sherrills Ford; brother, Wayne Headrick and wife, Anita, of Missouri; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Cindy Gouge of Tennessee; grandchildren, Bryson and fiancée, Emily McNeal, Zoie, Nolan, Emma, Mason and wife, Taylor; great-grandchild, Sawyer Grant Henry due April 12, 2022; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Church of Christ. Pastor Kevin Bibbee will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Church of Christ. Those serving as pallbearers are Bryson Henry, Nolan Henry, Mason Henry, Ethan Hedrick, Garrett Byrd, and Kevin Boggs.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Church of Christ, 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hickory Church of Christ
1218 Fairgrove Church Rd., Hickory, NC
Dec
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Hickory Church of Christ
1218 Fairgrove Church Rd., Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.