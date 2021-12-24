Martha "Ann" Headrick HenryJune 5, 1948 - December 21, 2021Martha "Ann" Headrick Henry, 73, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born June 5, 1948, in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late David Ray Headrick and Mary Magdalene Rosenbaum Headrick. Ann was a member of Hickory Church of Christ for 47 years where she served as an elder's wife, pantry worker, action team leader, Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, and much more. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Ann was a second mother to many children working as an in-home childcare provider for over 30 years, but her most treasured accomplishment was being married to the love of her life, Ron. They were married over 50 years and were inseparable. They enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and supporting their children and grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Ronald "Ron" Henry; brother, Donald Headrick; and sisters, Betty Townsend and Mary Headrick.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Carl Ronald Henry II and wife, Karen, of Claremont and Steven Grant Henry and wife, Melissa, of Sherrills Ford; brother, Wayne Headrick and wife, Anita, of Missouri; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Cindy Gouge of Tennessee; grandchildren, Bryson and fiancée, Emily McNeal, Zoie, Nolan, Emma, Mason and wife, Taylor; great-grandchild, Sawyer Grant Henry due April 12, 2022; and numerous nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Church of Christ. Pastor Kevin Bibbee will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Church of Christ. Those serving as pallbearers are Bryson Henry, Nolan Henry, Mason Henry, Ethan Hedrick, Garrett Byrd, and Kevin Boggs.Memorials may be made to Hickory Church of Christ, 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.