Martha Anne Deal JonesOctober 6, 1922 - September 6, 2021Martha Anne Deal Jones, 98, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.She was born Oct. 6, 1922, in Catawba County, to the late Tilford L. Deal and Hattie Mae Hunsucker Deal. Anne was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont where she was baptized Dec. 30, 1922, and later confirmed on May 16, 1937. She participated in various activities in the church, including, Wednesday morning Bible class, serving on the bereavement committee and making chicken pot pie suppers. A 1939 graduate of Oxford High School, Anne served as class salutatorian and secretary. In 1942, she graduated from Hollingsworth Comptometer School in Charlotte and retired in 1985 with Southern Bell Telephone Company in Charlotte after 42½ years of employment. On March 29, 1956, Anne married William Charles Jones of Raleigh at Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, William Charles Jones; brothers, David Deal, Fred Deal, Robert Deal and Chester Deal; sisters, Ruby Robinson, Nannie Carpenter, Floy Yount, and Frances Ellis; and nephew, Larry Yount.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kimberley Jones and husband, Ira Hedrick of Claremont; grandson, Aaron Hedrick of Claremont; great-granddaughter, Barbara Gene Hedrick; numerous nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar and Vicar Morgan Lane will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Ira Hedrick and Aaron Hedrick.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Building Project, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.