Martha Sue "Suzi" McRee
May 24, 1953 - September 28, 2021
Martha Sue "Suzi" McRee of Conover, passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Suzi was born May 24, 1953, in Albemarle, to the late Harold and Wilma Lorch.
Suzi was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Claremont.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Timothy McRee; son Henry Luther McRee of Arizona; daughter, Christian Polk McRee Dixon (Andrew); and grandson, Maddox Dash Dixon of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC, 28610.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover.
Condolences may be sent to the McRee family at www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2021.