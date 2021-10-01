Menu
Martha Sue "Suzi" McRee
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Martha Sue "Suzi" McRee

May 24, 1953 - September 28, 2021

Martha Sue "Suzi" McRee of Conover, passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Suzi was born May 24, 1953, in Albemarle, to the late Harold and Wilma Lorch.

Suzi was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Claremont.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Timothy McRee; son Henry Luther McRee of Arizona; daughter, Christian Polk McRee Dixon (Andrew); and grandson, Maddox Dash Dixon of Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC, 28610.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover.

Condolences may be sent to the McRee family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We were so sorry to read of Suzi´s passing. She was my cousin and a bridesmaid in my and my husband´s wedding. She will be remembered for her love and kindness and greatly missed by all of us
Linda Lorch Cress and Robert Cress
Family
December 7, 2021
Wishing you comfort and peace as you remember the love you shared with your mom. She must have been so amazing to have raised the friend you are to Arianne. My deepest sympathy.
Cathi Arshad ( Arianne´s Mom)
October 1, 2021
May your love, warmth, and kindness be so dearly remembered. Love and hugs to the entire family as you celebrate Suzi´s life.
The Urena Family
October 1, 2021
