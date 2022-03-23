Martha Taylor Powell
November 25, 1940 - March 19, 2022
Martha Taylor Powell, 81, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
Born Nov. 25, 1940, in Catawba County, Martha was the daughter of the late Mills Higgins Taylor and Carrie Elizabeth Reid Taylor.
Martha's world revolved around her family especially the grands. An avid painter, she loved nature so much that she created her art around it. Martha loved to have big family dinners, enjoyed traveling and her numerous rose bushes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Edward Taylor.
Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry Powell; son, Tim and Debbie Powell; daughter, Tammy and Dennis Adams; grandsons, William (Summar) Powell, Brandon (Jen) Powell, and Luke Adams; granddaughter, Christy Short; great-grandchildren, Anya Powell, Tate Walker, Thatcher Short, Timber Short; granddog, Rocket; sisters, Ann Williams and Mildred May; brother, Donald Taylor; and sisters-in-law, Doris Hill and Chi Chi Lail.
A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m., with Pastors Dan Greene and Ben Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 801 17th St. Dr. NW in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Carolina Caring in Martha's name.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2022.