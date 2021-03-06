Martha Lee YountJuly 15, 1924 - March 3, 2021Martha Lee Townsend Yount entered the Church Triumphant Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was a resident of Trinity Village at the time of her passing.Born July 15, 1924, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late John Ernest Townsend and Mamie Lee Little Townsend. Martha was a graduate of Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, the Rev. Dr. Royall Austin Yount Sr.; and three siblings, John Jacob Townsend, Helen Townsend and Robert Townsend.She is survived by her sons, the Rev. Dr. Royall Austin Yount Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Durham, and John Timothy Yount and wife, Kale of Stallings; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Arndt and husband, Glenn, of Hickory; and numerous nephews and nieces.Married to Royall Sr. in June of 1945, Martha moved with her husband to Tampa, Fla. She was active in Lutheran Church Women, taking many leadership roles, and taught for years in the Pinellas and Hillsborough County school systems, as both a substitute and full time educator. Her passion in teaching was instructing students in reading and concentrated in the early development of those skills. Upon retiring in 1987, Martha and Royall moved back to Hickory where Martha continued to substitute teach in the Hickory school system. Martha was active at her home church, Mt. Olive Lutheran for many years. She was also an active member of numerous church and professional organizations including the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.A graveside service will be held in Mt. Olive Lutheran Church cemetery, in Hickory at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, with the Rev. Ryan Ray officiating. A visitation will be held in the Mt. Olive Chapel from 1 p.m., until 1:45 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed; masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC; or the Royall and Martha Yount Scholarship Fund, c/o Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, 4201 N Main St., Columbia, SC 29203.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory