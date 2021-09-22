Marvel Arlie Garrett
September 11, 1928
- September 18, 2021
Marvel Arlie Garrett, 93, of Travelers Rest, S.C., passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Born September 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Duncan McDermid and Flossie Pearl McDermid.
Home at last!
Marvel was a passionate Christian who spent her life in service to the Lord and in bringing up her four children and dedicating them to God. She taught Sunday school, Bible studies, and Circle for over 80 years beginning as a child of 10, teaching young children in her hometown of Cornwall, Ontario.
Marvel is survived by her oldest son, Bayne Brown and wife, Mary Ann; her daughter, Anne Brown Barrier and husband, Jeff; and her youngest son, Mark Brown.
She was preceded in death by her middle son, Malcolm Brown.
There will be a private burial service.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.