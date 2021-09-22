Dear Bayne and Mark. I send to the family heartfelt condolences And much sadness for the loss of a very special friend... We haven´t been in touch for quite a while. But I remember a lot of good times with your mom. actually she was my model at the state board when I got my cosmetology license... She was a great model by the way. I love being at the restaurant with her and visiting her,at her home near Lake Robinson.. also I am very sad and shocked to hear of Malcolm´s death. I did not know but I think of you guys prayers, love, and hugs

Vicki Rochester Metcalf Friend October 28, 2021