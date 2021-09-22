Menu
Marvel Arlie Garrett
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Marvel Arlie Garrett

September 11, 1928

- September 18, 2021

Marvel Arlie Garrett, 93, of Travelers Rest, S.C., passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Born September 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Duncan McDermid and Flossie Pearl McDermid.

Home at last!

Marvel was a passionate Christian who spent her life in service to the Lord and in bringing up her four children and dedicating them to God. She taught Sunday school, Bible studies, and Circle for over 80 years beginning as a child of 10, teaching young children in her hometown of Cornwall, Ontario.

Marvel is survived by her oldest son, Bayne Brown and wife, Mary Ann; her daughter, Anne Brown Barrier and husband, Jeff; and her youngest son, Mark Brown.

She was preceded in death by her middle son, Malcolm Brown.

There will be a private burial service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Dear Bayne and Mark. I send to the family heartfelt condolences And much sadness for the loss of a very special friend... We haven´t been in touch for quite a while. But I remember a lot of good times with your mom. actually she was my model at the state board when I got my cosmetology license... She was a great model by the way. I love being at the restaurant with her and visiting her,at her home near Lake Robinson.. also I am very sad and shocked to hear of Malcolm´s death. I did not know but I think of you guys prayers, love, and hugs
Vicki Rochester Metcalf
Friend
October 28, 2021
Bayne and family, I am so shocked and saddened to read of your precious moms passing! i realize u had not been attending FPC and with covid had lost touch with so many ! i had no idea she was almost 94. In fact i recently left a voice mail on her phone. I am sad for you but know she is now in heaven where she is now in her heavenly body with new eyes! prayers for treasured memories to help ease your grief.
Kathy McGee
Friend
October 7, 2021
